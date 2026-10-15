Good morning.

In Kyiv, the sirens are supposed to come first. On Monday night, CNN reported, they sounded only after the first explosions.

The next night, Russia fired 39 missiles and 128 drones at Ukraine, aimed mostly at its power grid. Ukraine’s air force says it shot down or jammed 115 of the drones. And four of the missiles.

Four out of 39.

By morning, 600,000 people had no electricity and 30 energy facilities were damaged, according to Volodymyr Zelensky. In Kyiv alone, five people were killed, police said.

Ukraine’s air defense rests on three things it does not fully control: American warnings, American interceptors and an American satellite network. In the past week, all three have wobbled.

1. The warnings

US intelligence tells Ukraine where and when Russian missiles are launched. Those minutes send people to shelters and air defenses to their positions.

Washington wants Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries. On Tuesday, Zelensky told NPR that American officials had warned his generals that intelligence sharing could be cut.

“We are helping them, and we are sharing intel,” Trump said on Tuesday.

What is established is narrower. On Monday, and again before the first wave on Tuesday night, no warning came from Ukraine’s partners. The next three waves were flagged in time. American officials blamed bad weather. Ukrainian officials did not believe it.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha says US intelligence is still flowing, and blames Monday’s late alert on the type of weapon Russia used. But on Thursday, Zelensky went further, calling the interruption “dangerous.”

A reported threat, a denial, and missing warnings no one has fully explained.

2. The interceptors

Ukraine’s main shield against ballistic missiles is the American-made Patriot.

Its interceptors now arrive through PURL, a NATO scheme in which allies buy American weapons for Ukraine. About 95% of the Patriot interceptors reaching Ukraine come through it, according to Ukraine’s defense ministry.

Washington’s warning reportedly covered PURL too. Europeans write most of the checks. Washington decides whether the missiles ship.

3. The satellites

Then, overnight on Tuesday, Starlink changed.

A speed limit was imposed on Starshield, the military version of SpaceX’s service. Terminals in motion can lose the link above 160 km/h (100 mph). Units also reported drops at lower speeds, though by Wednesday evening Kyiv said service up to 160 km/h was recovering. Ukraine was not warned, and units canceled missions. The drones affected include interceptors used against Russia’s new jet-powered attack drones.

SpaceX has given no public reason. But Elon Musk wrote on X that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government” and that “any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS.” A senior US official said the administration had no role, and US officials blamed a technical malfunction. Restrictions are not new: in January, SpaceX tightened access at Kyiv’s own request, to shut Russian drones out of the network.

Musk points to Washington. Washington points to a glitch.

Poland is the largest funder of Ukraine’s Starlink service. Its foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, asked Musk whether he was “playing politics with your products again.” Then: “As your European customers, we are watching you.”

Why the refineries

Ukraine’s drones have pushed Russia into its worst fuel crisis since the Soviet collapse, a Washington Post investigation found.

On October 9, with American fuel prices high weeks before the midterms, Trump agreed with Vladimir Putin to let Russian diesel back onto world markets (our October 12 edition). Two days later, he announced an “energy ceasefire.” Kyiv paused its refinery strikes. Russia kept hitting Ukraine’s power grid. On Thursday, Zelensky told the Financial Times the pause was over: “The block is out. We’re done.”

Six Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, have joined six Democrats in calling the diesel deal “a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies.”

Europe’s bill

On Wednesday, Zelensky was in London. Britain is rushing part of a £45 million air defense missile package to Ukraine before winter. Prime Minister Andy Burnham told Parliament his job was to “repair bridges so that the support comes back.”

Europe’s own satellite constellation, IRIS², is not due to start operating until 2029. Europe can send more money and more missiles. Replacing America’s eyes in the sky is much harder.

Which leaves one question. Can Washington ask Ukraine to stop hitting Russia’s oil while Russia keeps hitting Ukraine’s power?

After more than four years of full-scale war, I still find myself asking the same question: what will it take to end it? The money can be counted. The lives cannot be replaced.

Keep watching.

— TB