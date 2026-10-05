Good morning.

As of October 3, EU gas storage was 72.2% full — about 817 TWh — according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. That is a large stockpile, but well below the levels seen in recent years.

The average hides the real story: Europe is entering winter with several cushions, not one.

Two cushions

Germany, Europe’s largest gas market, is 58.4% full. The Netherlands is at 59.6%. France is at 84.1%. Italy is at 87.5%.

Germany and the Netherlands together hold about a third of the EU’s working storage capacity, so their levels pull the whole average down.

Why the gap?

Not because France and Italy had access to gas that Germany did not. Because of price.

For much of the summer, gas for delivery now cost more than gas for delivery in winter. For a private operator, storing meant buying expensive and selling cheaper. The Dutch network operator Gasunie said so in August: storage was commercially unprofitable.

Governments answered differently. Analysts at Argus and Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy describe Italy compensating traders for the price gap, and France requiring suppliers to hold stocks for part of their customers’ winter consumption while guaranteeing revenues to storage operators. Both countries are now well filled.

Germany left most of the work to the market: in early September, Berlin told parliament that winter preparation is, in principle, a task for gas traders. That approach is now being adjusted. Later in September, with storage still low, the economy ministry instructed the state-owned company SEFE to store more. The head of the regulator, Klaus Müller, says 80% is no longer realistic for Germany.

The Dutch cabinet has set a minimum of 64% — about 93 TWh, down from nearly 80%. That is well above the roughly 70 TWh withdrawn on average over the past five winters, and the cabinet says there is still enough gas. Gasunie adds the caveat: an exceptionally cold winter would be a different matter.

Different choices about who pays for a safety margin. Different margins.

What Brussels did — and did not — change

The EU’s legal target is still 90%, to be met at any point between October 1 and December 1, with flexibility built into the rules for difficult market conditions. In March, Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen invited member states to consider an 80% target. The law did not change.

Germany and the Netherlands are still below even that bar.

A warning sign, not a shortage forecast

Germany’s regulator rated the risk of a tight gas supply as low on September 29. In the week to September 28, Germany imported 15.1 TWh by pipeline and 2.0 TWh through its LNG terminals — LNG that comes mainly from the United States. The European Commission also sees no immediate threat to supply. The risk is several things going wrong at once: a very cold winter, an infrastructure disruption, weaker LNG availability.

The world outside

Qatar supplied only 3.7% of EU gas imports in 2025, so its disruption reaches Europe mainly through the global market. Still, QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on deliveries to Italy’s Edison into early December: 35 cargoes cancelled since April, 23 replaced, mainly with US gas. LNG traffic through Hormuz in September — 19 to 21 cargoes, according to S&P Global and Kpler — was the busiest month since the war began, yet only about a fifth of the roughly 86 a month before it.

The United States can help. Its LNG exports averaged 17.4 billion cubic feet a day in the first half of 2026, 23% more than a year earlier, according to the US Energy Information Administration. But the growth went mostly east: exports to Asia more than doubled, while exports to Europe rose only 1%. In a cold winter, Europe and Asia would be bidding for the same cargoes.

The number

29 — the gap, in percentage points, between Italy’s storage (87.5%) and Germany’s (58.4%).

Europe has more gas than the headline number suggests: lower demand than before 2022, more import routes, Norwegian pipeline supplies, large LNG capacity. What it has lost is a wide margin for error.

So watch the thermometer, not the tank.

Keep watching.

— TB

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