Good morning.

This is The Weekly Wire: a short look back at the stories Continental Wire covered this week. Five stories — and a postcard from Paris at the end.

🇪🇸 MONDAY 28: Ceuta

About 70,000 people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta at the end of July, and most went back within days. Thousands did not: Spain’s government says 6,000 to 10,000 remain, Ceuta’s officials closer to 13,000. The crisis has already reached the rest of Europe, with Italy and Spain reintroducing temporary checks on each other’s travelers.

→ 70,000 crossed into Ceuta. It isn’t over.

🇪🇸 TUESDAY 29: Madrid’s Puerta del Sol

In 2011, young Spaniards filled the square to protest unemployment. After the eviction of an 87-year-old woman, tents are back, but the grievance has changed: Spain’s economy is growing and youth unemployment has fallen, yet 44.3% of 26-to-34-year-olds still lived with their parents in 2025, according to the national statistics office, INE.

→ Same Square, Different Anger

🇺🇸 WEDNESDAY 30: Europe’s diesel

President Trump said his administration is looking “very seriously” at banning US diesel exports, just as American barrels have become a pillar of Europe’s supply: about 32% of the EU’s diesel imports from outside the bloc this year, up from 17% in 2025, according to Kpler. Reuters reported that Washington has also urged the EU to draw down its own emergency stocks. No decision had been made when we published.

→ Europe’s diesel runs through Washington

🇬🇧 THURSDAY 1: MI5 and China

MI5 publicly named a Chinese research institute, CGTRI, that it says has “very strong ties” to China’s Ministry of State Security, and told British universities to review their links to it. The bigger shift is legal: under the National Security Act 2023, anyone who keeps working with it will struggle to say they weren’t told. The Chinese embassy rejected the allegations as groundless.

→ MI5 has made ‘I didn’t know’ harder

🇫🇷 FRIDAY 2: France’s school protests

What began in late September as student complaints about absent teachers, crowded classes and poor facilities is now counted in arrests: the Interior Ministry reported 1,949 on Thursday, more than triple Wednesday’s 625. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said Tuesday’s 440 arrests were mostly minors; a national breakdown of Thursday’s figure was not yet available. Education Minister Édouard Geffray was due to meet unions, parent associations and student organizations on Friday.

→ In France, school protests reach 1,949 arrests in a day

POSTCARD FROM PARIS

After last week’s Oasis postcard: Macron, Greenland, drones, the Pope & Oasis!

Me, enthusiastic: “Would you like to come with us to see Stevie Wonder live?”

My 15-year-old, incredulous: “You want to go see a guy who sings Happy Birthday on stage??”

Me: “Er…”

Her: “Count me out.”

Me: “Er…”

So… do I go or not? :)

Keep watching.

— TB

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