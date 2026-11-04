The entrance to Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal , Warsaw . Photo: Adrian Grycuk / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 PL (cropped, brightened).

Good morning.

Late on Friday night, Poland’s president was flying to Senegal when he ordered his plane to turn around.

Back in Warsaw, a few hours earlier, the head of the country’s Constitutional Tribunal had been suspended. Riot police now surrounded the court. One of his supporters had cut through the chain on its gate with an angle grinder. Inside were judges recently elected by parliament, whom the court’s leadership had until then refused to let take their seats.

Shortly before 1 a.m., President Karol Nawrocki arrived. At the entrance, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska tried to stop him. “You will not come in,” she said.

He got through anyway.

In the corridor, she tried again: “We are judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.”

“You are not,” the president replied.

That exchange sums up the crisis. Two camps now claim the same court, and neither recognizes the other.

How it came to this

The Constitutional Tribunal is Poland’s highest authority on constitutional questions. It can strike down laws and block a government’s reforms.

From 2015 to 2023, Poland was governed by Law and Justice (PiS), a nationalist party that reshaped the court through disputed appointments. The EU’s top court later ruled that several of those appointments were irregular, and that the Tribunal no longer qualified as an independent court.

In 2023, Donald Tusk, a pro-European centrist and former president of the European Council, returned to power promising to undo the damage. The Tribunal stood in his way. So did President Nawrocki, a PiS-backed nationalist elected in 2025.

This year, parliament elected new judges. Nawrocki refused to swear in five of them. The Tribunal’s president, Bogdan Święczkowski, a PiS-era appointee, refused to let them work. His post also protects him: a constitutional judge can be prosecuted only if the Tribunal itself agrees.

Krystian Markiewicz , Dariusz Szostek , Maciej Taborowski , Anna Korwin-Piotrowska , Marcin Dziurda and Magdalena Bentkowska after receiving parliament’s resolutions confirming their appointments and taking the oath at the Sejm in Warsaw, April 9, 2026. Photo: Anna Strzyżak/Kancelaria Sejmu.

On Friday, the justice minister asked the Tribunal to lift his immunity. That same evening, Korwin-Piotrowska, one of the excluded judges, struck back. Citing her seniority, she suspended Święczkowski and declared herself the court’s acting head. Tusk’s government backed her, and the police secured the building.

The problem

The new judges have a strong case. Their method is much weaker.

To remove Święczkowski, Korwin-Piotrowska borrowed a rule written for ordinary courts, never designed for the Constitutional Tribunal. Her defenders say there was no other way: a court president who blocks his colleagues, and controls the body that rules on his own immunity, cannot be untouchable.

Even fierce critics of the old regime are uneasy. Marcin Matczak, a liberal law professor who calls Święczkowski the worst possible person to lead the Tribunal, says the legal basis for removing him “is nonexistent for a million reasons.”

There is an irony here. In 2017, the PiS government removed Korwin-Piotrowska from a senior court post by fax. She refused to accept it and kept working. Nine years later, it is her opponent who refuses to accept his removal.

Eight judges, eight votes

On Tuesday, Korwin-Piotrowska convened the Tribunal’s general assembly. Eight judges came, all chosen by the current parliament. The law requires at least ten. So the eight decided that some of their absent colleagues should not count, and voted unanimously that eight was enough.

Outside, Święczkowski was turned away at the gate again. He dismissed the meeting as “a social gathering.” “See you in a few months,” he told the police officers, “but in a different situation.”

Late on Tuesday, after a tense national security meeting with the president, Tusk offered Nawrocki a private, one-on-one meeting this week. “This is not about anyone triumphing or humiliating anyone,” he said. Then he posted: “Things are heading in the right direction.” The president’s chief of staff replied that they would — once the police left the Tribunal and the “legal judges” returned.

Why it matters

Every democracy that inherits a court packed by its predecessors faces the same dilemma. Play by the old rules, and the court stays in their hands. Bend those rules to free it, and you hand your opponents the argument they have been making all along: that you don’t respect the law either.

Many Poles seem tired of both sides. In a poll published Tuesday, the largest group said neither the government nor the president was right. Among Poles in their thirties, it was 72 percent.

Poland may eventually settle who controls its Constitutional Tribunal. The harder question will remain: who still has the authority to decide?

— TB