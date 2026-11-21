Good morning.

On Monday evening, at London’s Guildhall, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham compared Brexit to The Emperor’s New Clothes: everyone could see the obvious truth, he said, but nobody would say it.

“To be frank, we have lost more than we have gained in the last 10 years.”

Four days later, he was in Brussels, welcomed by a string quintet, to negotiate the biggest repair job since Britain left the European Union.

By Friday afternoon, there was an agreement. And a disagreement.

Ursula von der Leyen, Andy Burnham and António Costa at the EU–UK summit in Brussels, November 20, 2026.

First, the sausages

Fresh British sausages and burgers have been among Brexit’s stranger casualties, shut out of the EU market since 2021. From March 2028, they should be back, along with seed potatoes and shellfish, and exporters will stop paying up to £200 per health certificate.

Behind the sausages lies a bigger story: according to Reuters, British food and drink exports to the EU fell by almost a third between 2019 and 2025.

Two other deals came with it. Britain and the EU will link their carbon markets, helping British steel and aluminium exporters avoid Europe’s carbon border tax. And a new Youth Experience Scheme will let 100,000 young people a year from each side, aged 18 to 31, live, work or study across the Channel for up to three years, starting by January 2030 at the latest. Britain also rejoins Erasmus+ in 2027.

Burnham says the package could be worth up to £17 billion a year. The Treasury puts it at up to 0.5% of GDP by 2040. Those are projections, and none of it is in force yet.

The price of coming closer

To sell its food freely in Europe, Britain will follow EU food rules as they evolve. It gets a voice early in the drafting, but no vote. For a project sold as “taking back control,” that is quite a concession.

Then there are the universities. Brussels wants EU students to pay the same fees as British students, under £10,000 a year instead of up to £38,000. London has resisted, and the two sides gave themselves six months. Downing Street says the agreements are done. EU governments say they will hold off ratification until the fees are settled.

How far back?

Burnham himself named the limit: “What we are announcing today is probably the limit of what we can achieve in this Parliament.” His party’s red lines stay in place: no single market, no customs union, no free movement.

Across the table, European Council President António Costa said the EU remains open to “the closest possible relationship,” while stressing that single-market rules include freedom of movement.

British voters have conditions too. A YouGov experiment published this week tested 18 hypothetical rejoin deals. If Britain got its old opt-outs and budget rebate back, rejoining led by 30 points. If it had to adopt the euro and lose the rebate, rejoining trailed by about eight.

Both sides want Britain closer. And both have terms.

Ten years ago, the question was in or out.

Now it is how close, and at what price.

— TB