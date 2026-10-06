Good morning.

Flávio Bolsonaro, the 45-year-old senator and eldest son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, finished first in Brazil’s first round on Sunday with 47.03% of valid votes (56.1 million), against 45.16% (53.9 million) for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The final Datafolha poll, published the day before the vote, had Lula at 45% and Flávio at 42%. Lula’s result matched almost exactly; Flávio beat it by five points. Other final polls came closer, but all had him lower.

Neither man cleared 50%, so they meet in a runoff on October 25. The same Datafolha poll put a hypothetical runoff at 47% for Lula and 46% for Flávio, a statistical tie.

A family night

Lula, 80, is seeking a fourth term. For Flávio, the result puts the Bolsonaro family within one election of the presidency. It was a family night in the Senate too: Michelle Bolsonaro, Jair’s wife and a former first lady, won a seat for the Federal District, and Flávio’s brother Carlos won one in Santa Catarina.

The bigger shift is in Congress

Flávio’s Liberal Party (PL) won 19 of the 54 Senate seats up for election. From February, it is projected to hold 28 of 81, ahead of Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), with nine. In the lower house it won 121 of 513 seats. The PL has no majority in either chamber, but whoever wins on October 25 will have to govern with a Congress in which it is the largest party.

Investors liked the result

Brazil’s Ibovespa index closed up 7.7% on Monday at about 207,000 points, a record, and the dollar ended the day at 5 reais, down more than 4%. Analysts say it reflects expectations about economic policy, not a vote of confidence in the candidate.

Then there is Banco Master

Flávio enters the runoff under investigation. Banco Master was a São Paulo lender shut down by Brazil’s central bank in November over allegedly fraudulent lending; its owner, Daniel Vorcaro, has been jailed since March.

Flávio acknowledges asking Vorcaro to fund Dark Horse, a film about his father. Vorcaro says he provided about 61 million reais (roughly $12 million). A Supreme Court justice authorized an investigation in July into suspected corruption, money laundering and currency evasion in the film’s financing. Flávio describes the financing as private sponsorship for a private film and denies wrongdoing. No court has established that he committed any offense.

Jair Bolsonaro still looms over the race

Jair Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence over the attempt to overturn the 2022 election, yet remains central to his son’s campaign. Flávio says that if elected he would pardon his father.

Washington is watching

Donald Trump has not formally endorsed either candidate, but on Monday he hailed Flávio’s result as a “very, very big victory” while saying the runoff would be very close. He received Lula at the White House on May 7 and Flávio in the Oval Office later that month.

Flávio has put critical minerals at the center of his pitch to Washington. After meeting Trump, he spoke of a long-term strategic partnership on rare earths, presenting Brazil as an alternative to China; the mines ministry says the country holds the world’s second-largest reserves. Lula’s government says Brazil can sell minerals to the United States, China or Europe, but wants them processed at home.

What comes next

Lula, who admitted he had expected to win outright, says a new campaign began on Monday and calls Flávio “dangerous.” Flávio has won declarations of support from former candidate Romeu Zema and Minas Gerais governor-elect Cleitinho Azevedo, and is due to appear with another former candidate, Ronaldo Caiado, on Tuesday. Three of the ten eliminated candidates say they will endorse neither man.

Turnout may matter as much as persuasion: 21.1% of voters stayed home on Sunday, the highest first-round rate in a general election since 1998.

Flávio must now turn his first-round result into a majority, while showing voters what his presidency would look like beyond his father’s political project.

📊 The number

19 — the Senate seats won by Flávio’s Liberal Party on Sunday, the most any party has won in a single Senate election since 1988.

Keep watching.

— TB

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