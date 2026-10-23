“Bismillah, c’est les ténèbres” on a protest sign in Paris, October 17, 2026. Photo: Silanoc Wikimedia Commons — CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped and digitally enhanced)

Good afternoon.

A little bonus from France, because sometimes the news is simply too ridiculous to ignore.

French high school students have been organizing their protests on Snapchat. Someone decided to infiltrate their group chats by posing as a teenager. He called himself “Mamadou.” He used Algerian flag emojis. And he opened with this:

“Bismillah, c’est les ténèbres.”

Roughly: “In the name of God, it’s darkness.”

Don’t worry. It makes absolutely no sense in French either.

The teenagers smelled a cop. Then the French TV show Quodidien uncovered an intriguing clue: another suspicious account, proudly named “Moussa-tenebreu,” had forgotten one tiny detail. Its reported location: a police station in Aix-en-Provence.

As undercover operations go, not ideal.

Within days, the phrase was everywhere. And then Greta Thunberg showed up.

Yes. That Greta Thunberg. Apparently, she speaks fluent Gen Z.

He wanted to get into the group chat. He ended up writing its slogan!

— TB