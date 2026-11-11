The march set off from Parnell Square, Dublin, on Saturday November 7, 2026. Photo: Leah Farrell

Good morning.

Last Friday, hundreds of activists broke into the construction site of a future Microsoft data center in western Amsterdam. Some climbed a crane. Others lit flares. Three towers, each about 85 meters tall. More than a billion dollars in investment.

Police arrested 218 people for trespassing. All were released by the next day.

The group behind the break-in, Geef Tegengas, was not only protesting electricity use. Its banners also targeted Microsoft’s contracts with the Israeli military. Microsoft said it respects peaceful protest but does not condone unlawful action.

A weekend across Europe

Amsterdam was the loudest moment of a much wider weekend. Under the banner “Stop Dirty Data Centres,” a separate coalition of more than 100 groups organized dozens of actions in about 15 European countries on November 6 and 7.

Around 2,000 people marched in Dublin. In Helsinki, police counted 1,300, walking past Google’s office to Parliament. In Zaragoza, Spain, estimates ranged from 2,000 to 5,000, chanting “clouds in the sky, not in our village.” In Warsaw, residents gathered outside Parliament under a simple slogan: “People, not server farms.”

Protesters march against data centers in central Zaragoza, Spain, November 7, 2026.

The coalition’s central demand: a moratorium on new large data centers until clear rules exist.

130 meters

Ireland shows why. Last year, data centers consumed 23% of the country’s metered electricity. Every home in Ireland combined used 27%. In a September poll for The Irish Times, 61% of respondents wanted construction paused. The government defends data centers as a strategic opportunity for the economy.

For many protesters, the issue is not AI in the abstract. It is distance. Lesley Cowper lives in Naas, a commuter town southwest of Dublin, where land near her neighborhood has been zoned for data center development. One could end up, she told The Irish Times, “130 metres from the border of my estate.” What mobilized her neighbors, she said, was how little interest local councilors showed.

In Kilmeaden, a village in County Waterford, residents filed hundreds of objections against three data centers planned on the site of a former cheese factory. Permission was refused last month. They marched in Dublin anyway: they expect the developer to appeal.

Protesters outside a Microsoft data center in Lille Skensved, south of Copenhagen, Denmark, November 7, 2026.

Then Norway hit pause

On Monday, Norway’s grid operator, Statnett, stopped reserving grid capacity for new data centers while it sets technical requirements to keep the power system stable. The pause should end by August 2027 at the latest. Applications already filed will still be processed.

This is Norway, a country that produces more electricity than it uses and sells the surplus abroad. Yet this year alone, Statnett received requests for 26,000 megawatts of new grid capacity, roughly equal to the country’s entire peak demand. Data centers accounted for 75% of them.

Separately, the government is preparing a licensing system that would favor data centers serving defense, emergency services, healthcare and other critical infrastructure. Ministers say they will restrict land and power for global cloud companies and crypto miners. About 90% of Norway’s data centers are foreign-owned. “We want data centers in Norway, but we can’t have all types of data centers,” said Digitalization Minister Torgeir Micaelsen.

This is not a ban, and it was not a response to the weekend’s marches. But it marks a shift: a government deciding which data centers it actually wants.

Why it matters

America got there first. On November 3, data centers were on the ballot in 41 local measures across 10 states. In 40 of them, the result favored restrictions, from outright bans and moratoriums to tougher approval rules or the rejection of pro-development measures.

The industry noticed. Two days later, OpenAI promised that future data centers it owns and operates will pay the full cost of their electricity, publish their water and power use, and stop asking local officials to sign confidentiality agreements.

Europe faces a harder version of the same dilemma. Brussels wants to at least triple the EU’s data center capacity within five to seven years, so that Europe depends less on foreign clouds. Yet the biggest projects protesters are fighting are being built for Microsoft, Amazon and Google. And data centers do not only run chatbots. They also run banks, hospitals and public services.

Protesters demonstrate against data centers outside a Microsoft facility in Lille Skensved, near Copenhagen, Denmark, November 7, 2026.

This Friday, EU leaders meet in Dublin for their first summit dedicated to AI. Their host, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, said last year that Ireland “can’t declare a moratorium on AI.”

He will welcome them to the country that already knows what the cloud weighs on the ground.

— TB

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