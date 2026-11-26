Alice Liddell, photographed by Lewis Carroll in 1860, and the handwritten dedication of his Christmas gift to her in 1864. Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Good morning.

Oxford, November 26, 1864.

An Oxford mathematician sends a twelve-year-old girl an early Christmas present. It is a small, handwritten book, with 37 illustrations drawn by the man who wrote it. On the dedication page, he has written:

“A Christmas Gift to a Dear Child in Memory of a Summer Day.”

The girl is Alice Liddell. The man is Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, a mathematics lecturer at Oxford University, better known today as Lewis Carroll.

The book is called Alice’s Adventures Under Ground.

The original manuscript of Alice’s Adventures Under Ground, handwritten and illustrated by Lewis Carroll.

The little book is about to have some adventures of its own.

A summer afternoon

On July 4, 1862, Dodgson and his friend Robinson Duckworth took Alice and her two sisters on a boating trip up the Thames. To entertain the girls, Dodgson invented a story about a little girl who follows a white rabbit down a hole.

Alice, then ten, asked him to write it down.

It took him more than two years to deliver her present. By then, encouraged by friends, he was already working on a longer version of the story.

Published the following year as Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, it would become one of the most beloved books in the English language. But there was a problem with the first edition. Its illustrator, John Tenniel, was unhappy with the quality of the printing. Carroll withdrew it.

The printed sheets were sold to a New York publisher, who gave them a new title page. America’s first edition of Alice was made from the one England had rejected.

Alice goes to America

The real Alice grew up, married and had three sons. After her husband’s death in 1926, she needed money to pay inheritance taxes. She decided to sell her childhood treasure.

On April 3, 1928, at Sotheby’s in London, the British Museum tried to buy it. But the winning bid came from Abraham Rosenbach, one of America’s most celebrated dealers in rare books and manuscripts. He paid £15,400 for the manuscript and six of Carroll’s letters, an extraordinary sum at the time.

The book was subsequently acquired by Eldridge Johnson, the founder of the Victor Talking Machine Company, and taken to America. Four years later, Alice followed.

In May 1932, Columbia University invited her to New York to celebrate the centenary of Carroll’s birth. The university awarded her an honorary doctorate. Two days later, she was the guest of honor at the closing ceremony. It was her eightieth birthday.

Alice Liddell Hargreaves with Columbia University President Nicholas Murray Butler, May 1932. Columbia University Archives.

The little girl who had once asked a mathematician to write down a story was now being honored by an American university for her place in literary history.

Remarkably, Columbia still has a recording of her voice.

You can listen to the real Alice here.

She died two years later.

The second gift

In April 1946, following Johnson’s death, the manuscript came up for auction again in New York. By then, Luther Evans, the Librarian of Congress, had an idea. He wanted to return the book to Britain. He enlisted Rosenbach, who bought it for $50,000. Evans raised the money from a group of American donors who chose to remain anonymous.

On November 13, 1948, Evans personally presented the manuscript to the British Museum. It was a gesture of gratitude to the British people for their courage in resisting Hitler before the United States entered the war.

Today, the little book is held at the British Library in London. It still contains Carroll’s delicate drawings, his handwritten story and a photograph of the little girl who inspired it.

It began as a Christmas present to a child.

It came home as a thank-you gift to a nation.

Happy Thanksgiving.

— TB

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