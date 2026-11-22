Good morning.
This week, Prague filled the plain where communism fell. Then came three anniversaries: an intern in 1995, a Paris street in 1986, an ice cream box in 2019. And a British prime minister who wants Europe back.
🇨🇿 MONDAY 16 — Prague
At 4:36 a.m., Czech lawmakers were cut off mid-debate on the future of public TV and radio. Three weeks later, hundreds of thousands filled Letná.
🇺🇸 TUESDAY 17 — Monica Lewinsky
Thirty-one years ago, a 22-year-old intern was alone with the President of the United States. She paid for it for decades. This month, Nvidia’s co-founder resigned over an affair. Who pays now?
→ Monica Lewinsky Paid. Who Pays Now?
🇫🇷 WEDNESDAY 18 — Renault
Forty years ago, two women shot Renault’s chief, Georges Besse, outside his Paris home.
→ The Night They Killed the Head of Renault
🇲🇹 THURSDAY 19 — Malta
A taxi driver was arrested carrying a tub of vanilla ice cream. Inside were the recordings that brought down a prime minister.
→ The Murder, the Ice Cream Box, and the Man Who Walked Free
🇬🇧 SATURDAY 21 — Britain
“We have lost more than we have gained,” Britain’s prime minister said of the past ten years.
→ Britain Wants Europe Back. On Its Own Terms.
That’s all for this week.
— TB
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