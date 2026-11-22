Good morning.

This week, Prague filled the plain where communism fell. Then came three anniversaries: an intern in 1995, a Paris street in 1986, an ice cream box in 2019. And a British prime minister who wants Europe back.

Letná, Prague, November 15, 2026: the “Letná proti 4:36” (”Letná against 4:36”) rally. Photo: Skot / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 .

🇨🇿 MONDAY 16 — Prague

At 4:36 a.m., Czech lawmakers were cut off mid-debate on the future of public TV and radio. Three weeks later, hundreds of thousands filled Letná.

→ Prague, 4:36 A.M.

🇺🇸 TUESDAY 17 — Monica Lewinsky

Thirty-one years ago, a 22-year-old intern was alone with the President of the United States. She paid for it for decades. This month, Nvidia’s co-founder resigned over an affair. Who pays now?

→ Monica Lewinsky Paid. Who Pays Now?

🇫🇷 WEDNESDAY 18 — Renault

Forty years ago, two women shot Renault’s chief, Georges Besse, outside his Paris home.

→ The Night They Killed the Head of Renault

🇲🇹 THURSDAY 19 — Malta

A taxi driver was arrested carrying a tub of vanilla ice cream. Inside were the recordings that brought down a prime minister.

→ The Murder, the Ice Cream Box, and the Man Who Walked Free

🇬🇧 SATURDAY 21 — Britain

“We have lost more than we have gained,” Britain’s prime minister said of the past ten years.

→ Britain Wants Europe Back. On Its Own Terms.

That’s all for this week.

— TB

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