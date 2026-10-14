Good morning.

On Monday morning, according to police and prosecutors, a ninth-grader walked into his middle school in Aubagne, near Marseille, carrying a hunting shotgun. He fired in a corridor, wounding the principal and a teacher. Neither injury is life-threatening. A staff member in charge of student life, roughly the school’s dean of students, overpowered the 14-year-old and took the gun. Local authorities said the boy had no record of delinquency or radicalization.

By Tuesday, the case had changed nature. France’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office took it over. It said early findings, including an analysis of the boy’s devices, point to his “probable adherence” to the True Crime Community and suggest the attack fits “within this ideology.” It has opened an investigation for attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise, terrorist criminal conspiracy and weapons offenses. His police custody ended Wednesday morning. He is expected to appear before anti-terrorism prosecutors and could then be placed under formal investigation by a judge.

The link remains an investigative hypothesis, not an established fact. According to BFMTV, citing a source close to the investigation, the boy expressed regret in custody and spoke of wanting revenge against school staff, saying he disliked the way the principal spoke to him. Investigators have yet to establish what role, if any, the TCC played. According to AFP, this is the first time French investigators have explicitly linked an actual attack to the movement.

What the TCC is, and isn’t

The name is misleading. Millions of people enjoy crime podcasts and documentaries. Researchers use the term for something narrower: a loose, leaderless web of online spaces where some users obsess over mass killers, especially school shooters. Their central reference is the 1999 Columbine massacre in Colorado. Some call themselves “Columbiners.”

Researchers describe a spectrum. Some participants are driven by morbid curiosity. A smaller, more extreme fringe celebrates the killers, turning them into the subjects of fan edits, drawings and tributes, and only a handful ever act. The engine, researchers say, is notoriety: an attack becomes a way to be remembered.

By its own criteria, the Anti-Defamation League counts at least 28 attacks linked to the TCC worldwide since 2024, 19 of them deadly. Europe has not been spared. In June 2025, a former student killed nine students and a teacher at a high school in Graz, the deadliest school shooting in Austria’s modern history. Prosecutors later concluded that he had spent a long time immersed in school shootings and had begun to glorify their perpetrators.

France had been warned

In April, France’s domestic intelligence agency told senators studying online misogynist movements that it saw a “real proximity” between incel networks, the far right and the True Crime Community. Earlier this year, the French nonprofit Point de Contact published the first report on the movement in France. On Tuesday, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told lawmakers that intelligence services are monitoring young people linked to the movement.

None of this means the authorities knew about the Aubagne student. It means the threat had a name before Monday.

Terrorism without a cause?

That is the hardest question in the case. The TCC has no program, no leader and no political demand. Researchers call its violence nihilistic. Under French law, terrorism requires a criminal act linked to an individual or collective undertaking aimed at seriously disrupting public order through intimidation or terror. It does not require a political ideology. The question is whether investigators can establish that intent, rather than a personal grudge and a fascination with past killers.

Investigators still have to determine what drove the attack. On Monday, the person who stopped him was not a police officer, but the adult whose job is to keep order in the hallways.

Keep watching.

— TB