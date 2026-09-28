Good morning.

Imagine a city of 84,000 people suddenly receiving about 70,000 more in two days. That is what happened at the end of July in Ceuta, a Spanish city on the north coast of Africa.

Most of the newcomers went back within days. Thousands did not, and the story has moved on to a harder question: what Europe does now.

What happened

On July 30 and 31, tens of thousands of people entered Ceuta from Morocco, many by swimming around the border breakwater. Spain’s Interior Ministry put arrivals at about 72,000, though a government official in Ceuta later said more than 80,000 had entered. Spanish authorities say about 70,000 returned to Morocco and describe the returns as voluntary.

The death toll is disputed: Spanish officials have reported at least 88 deaths and Moroccan authorities 11, while Ceuta’s mayor says at least 100 and human-rights groups more.

What the headline leaves out

The easy read is that the crisis ended in a weekend. It’s too neat.

Nobody agrees how many people are still there. In early August, Spanish authorities estimated about 2,500. Spain’s government now says 6,000 to 10,000, and Ceuta’s officials say closer to 13,000. About 5,000 people, mostly women and children, have temporary housing, and a new 1,700-place shelter filled within hours.

Many of the others live in makeshift camps. Around 2,000 are unaccompanied minors, and Spain’s youth minister says most will stay in Spain.

Spanish intelligence had, however, received a warning. On July 29, its agency, the CNI, flagged online calls to storm the border by land and by sea the next evening, and sent a note to Moroccan services, according to documents Madrid declassified on September 9.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the scale was not anticipated. The defence minister says the alert was given, and the interior minister says he did not receive it. The documents show that Spanish intelligence knew something was being planned. It did not know how big it would be.

What is not established is what role, if any, Moroccan authorities played. A Spanish judge opened an investigation on September 7 and wrote that Moroccan security forces made “no serious attempt” to stop the crossing. Spain’s government says there is no conclusive evidence of Moroccan responsibility, and Morocco rejects the accusation.

Why it matters

Ceuta is Spanish and part of the EU, but it sits on Africa’s coast, across the Strait of Gibraltar from mainland Spain, and outside the Schengen area. Together with Melilla, Ceuta is one of the EU’s only two land borders with Africa. People entering the enclave irregularly cannot simply travel on to mainland Spain without further checks, according to the House of Commons Library.

The EU’s migration commissioner said on July 31 that he had been told no one had reached the mainland. Yet the fallout did. Italy responded by reintroducing temporary checks on travelers from Spain, and Spain answered on August 8 with checks on travelers from Italy. Both have since extended them.

The crossing came seven weeks after the EU’s Pact on Migration and Asylum took effect on June 12. Morocco is on the EU’s first list of “safe countries of origin,” meaning asylum applications from its nationals can, under certain conditions, be examined through accelerated procedures. Ceuta is an early test of those rules.

Brussels has since granted Spain €114.7 million in emergency aid for border surveillance, screening, returns and reception, including for minors, and Frontex is extending its operations. On September 17, the European Parliament voted 339 to 225 for a resolution criticising Spain’s migration policy and calling for stronger protection of the EU’s external borders.

On October 1, EU interior ministers discuss the state of the Schengen area. Italy’s checks on travelers from Spain are due to run until the same day.

So watch October 1.

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Keep watching.

— TB

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