Good morning.

Tonight, in Ottery St Mary, a small town in Devon, locals will hoist barrels of blazing tar onto their shoulders and run with them through packed streets. You only earn the right to carry one if you were born in the town or run a business there. Three generations of the same family often run on the same night. The biggest barrel is saved for midnight.

All across Britain, bonfires will burn and fireworks will crack overhead. It’s Bonfire Night, also called Guy Fawkes Night. But the story behind the fireworks is stranger than most people imagine.

Portrait of Guy Fawkes . © Fondation Saint-Pierre.

The man in the storeroom

In the early hours of November 5, 1605, guards searched a storeroom directly beneath the House of Lords in Westminster. Behind a pile of firewood they found a tall man and 36 barrels of gunpowder, about a ton by one modern estimate. A few hours later, King James I was scheduled to open Parliament in the chamber above, surrounded by his heir, his bishops, his lords and his entire government.

The man said his name was John Johnson. He was in fact Guy Fawkes, a soldier from York who had spent a decade fighting for Catholic Spain. He wasn’t the mastermind. That was Robert Catesby, a charismatic Catholic gentleman whose descendant, Kit Harington, Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, would play him on television four centuries later. Fawkes was the explosives man.

The conspiracy grew out of decades of religious persecution. In Protestant England, Catholics faced fines, imprisonment and sometimes death for practicing their faith. A new exhibition in York this fall suggests the violence may have been personal for Fawkes. In 1586, when he was 16, a local Catholic woman, Margaret Clitherow, was crushed to death for hiding priests. Researchers believe he may have known her family. Her probable nephew, a young man Fawkes’s age, was executed as a priest in 1601.

The plot was undone by a single letter. Ten days earlier, a Catholic lord had received an anonymous note urging him to skip the opening of Parliament. Its author has never been identified. Fawkes summed it up in custody: “the giving warning to one overthrew us all.”

The anonymous letter that foiled the Gunpowder Plot , October 1605. Its author has never been identified. (The National Archives, UK)

Brought before the king in the middle of the night, he showed no fear and expressed only one regret: that he had failed. James authorized torture. Fawkes’s confessions survive in the National Archives. On one, signed under torture, his name has shrunk to a faint, shaky “Guido.” He was executed on January 31, 1606, facing the building he had tried to destroy.

From failure to holiday

On the very night the plot was discovered, Londoners lit bonfires to celebrate the king’s survival. Within weeks, Parliament made November 5 a mandatory day of thanksgiving, and it stayed the law until 1859. For two centuries, it was a celebration of the Protestant crown, and often the effigy thrown on the fire wasn’t Fawkes but the pope.

The colonists brought the tradition to America. In Boston, “Pope Night” was one of the rowdiest nights of the year, with gangs from the North End and the South End brawling over effigies. Then, in November 1775, George Washington stepped in. Besieging Boston and trying to win over Catholic Canada, he ordered his troops to drop “that ridiculous and childish custom.” Pope Night faded away. Only a few traces of it are left: in Misquamicut, Rhode Island, a beach town just held its 29th Guy Fawkes bonfire, complete with a mock trial.

From villain to everything else

In England, children built straw dummies of Fawkes and wheeled them around, asking for “a penny for the guy.”

“Penny for the Guy.” For generations, British children made effigies of Guy Fawkes from old clothes and rags, asking passersby for a penny.

The dummies were called guys. In the 19th century, a guy was a badly dressed man. In America, it became any man, then simply anyone. Every “Hey, guys” at the start of a Zoom call is a distant echo of a man who tried to blow up Parliament.

Then the effigy became a hero. In the 1980s graphic novel V for Vendetta, a masked rebel fights a fascist Britain wearing Fawkes’s face. The 2006 film made the mask famous worldwide, and Anonymous and Occupy protesters adopted it. The man burned in effigy to celebrate the survival of power became the face of those who defy it. The real Fawkes was no democrat: he wanted to kill a king and put a Catholic monarch in his place.

The bonfires, meanwhile, have moved with the times. The guy on top is now often a celebrity or a politician. This weekend in Kent, it will be FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Still searching the cellars

Before every State Opening of Parliament, most recently in May, the King’s bodyguards, in Tudor uniforms, ceremonially search the cellars of Westminster. The storeroom Fawkes guarded no longer exists. They search anyway.

Before every State Opening of Parliament, the Yeomen of the Guard, the sovereign’s ceremonial bodyguards, symbolically search the cellars of the Palace of Westminster , a direct echo of the 1605 plot.

In York, his old school, St Peter’s, will set off fireworks tonight. It has never burned a guy. The king he tried to kill gave his name to a Bible. Fawkes gave his to a word.

And 421 years later, the British still joke that Guy Fawkes was the last man to enter Parliament with honest intentions.

— TB