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Sixteen People Died at a Train Station. Then Serbia Rose Up.
A collapsed canopy. Sixteen lives. Two years of protests. And on Sunday night, the end of an era.
  Thierry Beaupere
I Wrote the Scene. AI Shot It.
A restaurant, a MacBook, and twenty seconds of a film I’ve been dreaming of for years.
  Thierry Beaupere
From a Birthday Party to Concorde: This Week in Europe
The Weekly Wire | October 18–25, 2026
  Thierry Beaupere
The Future Used to Fly at Mach 2
Twenty-three years ago today, Concorde made its last commercial flight. This week, America took another step toward bringing supersonic travel back.
  Thierry Beaupere
« Bismillah, c’est les ténèbres »: France’s Worst Undercover Cop
One Snapchat message. Four absurd words. And Greta Thunberg.
  Thierry Beaupere
Orbán Lost Power. Then Prosecutors Came for His Banker.
An $820 million public fund. A $92,000 bathroom. An unfinished university campus. And a son wanted by police.
  Thierry Beaupere
Movies Just Got Cheap to Make. Good Ones Didn’t.
Two feature films generated by AI, made in weeks for a fraction of a Hollywood budget. The images are getting easier. Everything else isn’t.
  Thierry Beaupere
It Started With Flamingos. Then Albania’s Supreme Court Caught Fire.
A protected lagoon, a barefoot hike, a land deal that jumped from €5.5 million to €122 million, and an 81-year-old man at a barbed-wire fence.
  Thierry Beaupere
Greenland Has Oil, Gold and Rare Earths. It Exports Fish.
Trump says massive drilling is coming. Greenland has two working mines — and a parliament that just voted to protect its fishing waters.
  Thierry Beaupere
In France, Protest Is a Tradition. What Happened Saturday Was Something Else.
Students, Gilets Jaunes and workers marched for change. Others came to confront the state, or to loot. The images that traveled the world told only part…
  Thierry Beaupere
The Police Crashed My Daughter’s Birthday Party
Three police officers. A house full of teenagers. And me!
  Thierry Beaupere
Maricarmen, Russian Diesel, Ferrari, Aubagne, Starlink — and Riyadh’s Empty Runway
The Weekly Wire: our fourth week, in six stories and five minutes.
  Thierry Beaupere
© 2026 Thierry Beaupere · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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