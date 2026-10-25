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Sixteen People Died at a Train Station. Then Serbia Rose Up.
A collapsed canopy. Sixteen lives. Two years of protests. And on Sunday night, the end of an era.
Oct 25
•
Thierry Beaupere
27
17
I Wrote the Scene. AI Shot It.
A restaurant, a MacBook, and twenty seconds of a film I’ve been dreaming of for years.
Oct 25
•
Thierry Beaupere
5
2
From a Birthday Party to Concorde: This Week in Europe
The Weekly Wire | October 18–25, 2026
Oct 25
•
Thierry Beaupere
3
5
The Future Used to Fly at Mach 2
Twenty-three years ago today, Concorde made its last commercial flight. This week, America took another step toward bringing supersonic travel back.
Oct 24
•
Thierry Beaupere
6
9
« Bismillah, c’est les ténèbres »: France’s Worst Undercover Cop
One Snapchat message. Four absurd words. And Greta Thunberg.
Oct 23
•
Thierry Beaupere
2
5
Orbán Lost Power. Then Prosecutors Came for His Banker.
An $820 million public fund. A $92,000 bathroom. An unfinished university campus. And a son wanted by police.
Oct 23
•
Thierry Beaupere
8
9
Movies Just Got Cheap to Make. Good Ones Didn’t.
Two feature films generated by AI, made in weeks for a fraction of a Hollywood budget. The images are getting easier. Everything else isn’t.
Oct 22
•
Thierry Beaupere
5
6
It Started With Flamingos. Then Albania’s Supreme Court Caught Fire.
A protected lagoon, a barefoot hike, a land deal that jumped from €5.5 million to €122 million, and an 81-year-old man at a barbed-wire fence.
Oct 21
•
Thierry Beaupere
10
13
Greenland Has Oil, Gold and Rare Earths. It Exports Fish.
Trump says massive drilling is coming. Greenland has two working mines — and a parliament that just voted to protect its fishing waters.
Oct 20
•
Thierry Beaupere
16
14
In France, Protest Is a Tradition. What Happened Saturday Was Something Else.
Students, Gilets Jaunes and workers marched for change. Others came to confront the state, or to loot. The images that traveled the world told only part…
Oct 19
•
Thierry Beaupere
14
17
The Police Crashed My Daughter’s Birthday Party
Three police officers. A house full of teenagers. And me!
Oct 18
•
Thierry Beaupere
4
5
Maricarmen, Russian Diesel, Ferrari, Aubagne, Starlink — and Riyadh’s Empty Runway
The Weekly Wire: our fourth week, in six stories and five minutes.
Oct 17
•
Thierry Beaupere
2
5
© 2026 Thierry Beaupere
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