CONTINENTAL WIRE

One story from Europe, and why it matters — every morning.

Each weekday, Continental Wire takes a closer look at a story worth your attention: a political crisis, a technological breakthrough, an economic turning point, or an issue that deserves more coverage. It explains what happened and why it matters.

Not a feed: one story, done properly, in a five-minute read.

I’m Thierry Beaupere, a French entrepreneur and writer based in Paris. I spent years in real estate and finance as a private wealth manager, before co-founding and running a media company for a decade, then founding an award-winning health-tech startup. Those ventures taught me to read Europe — and to understand how its decisions land beyond its borders, especially in the United States and Asia. I also write screenplays.

How I make this

I’m not a journalist. I’ve followed politics, economics and business all my life, and I write about the European stories I think matter.

I work with AI tools throughout. Every morning they help me scan the European and US press. I choose the story and the angle. AI helps me polish the English, which I read fluently but write less naturally than French, and check facts. I then rework and edit every line, and trace every figure back to primary sources. The choices and the judgment are mine. So are any mistakes — and I’ll correct them openly.

My promise

Facts checked, figures verified, sources cross-referenced. No alarmism, no hype. Just the story that matters, and why.

A note on comments

You may have noticed that comments are closed. It’s not because I don’t care what you think — it’s a deliberate choice of focus. Each edition takes me two to three hours. For now, I’d rather put that time into the newsletter itself. As Continental Wire grows, I’ll be glad to open the conversation, and I’m genuinely looking forward to it!

Subscribe — it’s free — and start tomorrow with Europe, explained.

Keep watching.

— TB